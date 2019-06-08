Sports
June 8, 2019 11:29 am

Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez captures French Open girls singles title

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez holds the trophy after winning the junior women's final match of the French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 8, 2019.

AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias
Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez won the girls singles title at the French Open on Saturday.

The top-seeded Fernandez beat eighth-seeded Emma Navarro of the U.S. 6-3, 6-2.

The 16-year-old from Montreal was runner-up at the Australian Open.

She broke Navarro twice in the first set and three times in the second set to become the first Canadian to win a junior title at the French Open.

Fernandez did not drop a single set en route to the championship.

Canadians Eugenie Bouchard (2012), Filip Peliwo (2012) and Denis Shapovalov (2016) won Wimbledon junior titles while Peliwo (2012) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (2016) won at the U.S. Open.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

