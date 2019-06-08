Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez captures French Open girls singles title

Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez won the girls singles title at the French Open on Saturday.

The top-seeded Fernandez beat eighth-seeded Emma Navarro of the U.S. 6-3, 6-2.

The 16-year-old from Montreal was runner-up at the Australian Open.

She broke Navarro twice in the first set and three times in the second set to become the first Canadian to win a junior title at the French Open.

Fernandez did not drop a single set en route to the championship.

Canadians Eugenie Bouchard (2012), Filip Peliwo (2012) and Denis Shapovalov (2016) won Wimbledon junior titles while Peliwo (2012) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (2016) won at the U.S. Open.