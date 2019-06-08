Crime
June 8, 2019 12:12 pm
Updated: June 8, 2019 12:20 pm

Police search for suspect after Plateau-Mont-Royal shooting

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News

Montreal police investigate an overnight shooting on St-Laurent Boulevard on Saturday.

File Photo Courtesy TVA
Montreal police are searching for a suspect after a 20-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Police received a call at 2 a.m. after the victim was shot in the leg, said police spokesperson Constable Caroline Chèvrefils.

The incident took place outside a bar on St-Laurent Boulevard near Guilbault Street during Grand Prix festivities.

Witnesses say the event happened after a fight broke out, Chèvrefils told Global News.

The suspect fled the scene. No arrests were made.

The victim was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

The site is closed off for investigation.

