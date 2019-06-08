2 seriously injured after shooting on TTC bus, police say

Toronto police say two people were seriously injured after they were shot on a TTC bus early Saturday.

Police said they received a call shortly after 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the area of Islington Avenue and Bloor Street in Etobicoke.

A police spokesperson said when officers arrived on scene, they located two males who had been shot on a TTC bus in the area.

Investigators said both victims had been shot in the mid-section of their body and were transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

One victim has since been upgraded to stable condition, while the other remains in life-threatening condition.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, but four suspects were seen running northbound on Islington Avenue following the incident.

Officers have not released any suspect descriptions.

The victims have also not been identified and their ages have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.