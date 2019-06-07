Ritz Carlton’s Grand Prix party kicks off festivities in Montreal

Montreal’s Grand Prix event is is not all about revving engines and fancy sports cars. It’s also the place to be seen at the swankiest events in town, with the most anticipated of all happening at the Ritz-Carlton hotel on Friday.

The who’s-who of Montreal’s elite from the worlds of sports and entertainment walked the red carpet into a decked-out hall of “grandeur and decadence,” the theme of the party.

READ MORE: F1 fans get revved up at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve Canadian Grand Prix open house

“Grand and decadent means ‘wow’, the epitome of elegance,”said Katia Piccolino, the Ritz-Carlton’s director of sales and marketing.

Entourage actor Jeremy Piven, Jesperi Kotkaniemi of the Montreal Canadiens, comedian Sugar Sammy and Global Morning’s Laura Casella and Kim Sullivan were among the star-studded guest list.

One of the event’s highlights is the 1 OAK pop up club on the hotel’s second floor. 1 OAK is a world-renowned club in New York City and Los Angeles, where the world’s greatest DJ’s have played. Friday’s DJ at the Ritz: Busta Ryhmes.

The Ritz-Carlton has been hosting their Grand Prix party for seven years and has become the unofficial kick-off for the event’s festivities.

The Grand Prix runs until Sunday.

WATCH: $9.2M Dorchester Square re-opens in time for Grand Prix weekend