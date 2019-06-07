Buildings burned, residents evacuated after Traverse Bay forest fire

The RM of Alexander said several structures have been destroyed and around 40 to 60 people have been evacauted after a forest fire in Traverse Bay Friday.

Jack Brisco, reeve of the RM of Alexander, couldn’t confirm, but said the structures may be five homes lost in the blaze.

The small fire started just after 2 p.m. and quickly became of control.

No injuries have been reported and crews are monitoring the fire, but it has been under control for the last few hours.

The RM, meanwhile, has set up an emergency centre at the Grand Marais Community Centre for evacuees.

“We’re committed to stay here for as long as it takes until everyone is accommodated,” said Don Dowle, CAO of the RM of Alexander.

Water bombers and several fire crews from surrounding areas helped to get the fire under control.

“I’m very thankful for no loss of life,” said Brisco. “The situation doesn’t happen often and I’m proud that everyone has pitched in.”

