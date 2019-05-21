Water bombers put out Falcon Beach forest fire during May long weekend

The owners of Falcon Beach Ranch in the Whiteshell say they’re breathing a huge sigh of relief after a forest fire got too close for comfort.

In a Facebook post, the ranch says a forest fire got closer than 700 metres on Monday afternoon.

Residents in the area saw water bombers circling the lake.

Not a good way to end a long weekend. Apparently fire at the ranch at falcon lake. Water bombers with at least a dozen passes already. Stay safe everyone. #whiteshell #falconlake pic.twitter.com/lMr3ZijXYb — Rusty (@Kype35) May 20, 2019

Falcon Beach Ranch says they want to thank the Whiteshell Fire Department, Falcon Park staff, IA crews and provincial water bombers for putting down the fire.

forest fire in falcon lake and the water bombers are on it! pic.twitter.com/IXHuQZRdb1 — Jeff Lindsay (@lakeracr) May 20, 2019

The owners say no one was hurt.

Fire North of Falcon Lake -nearly out. pic.twitter.com/K680O2uyOQ — Marc Pullan (@tech_42) May 20, 2019