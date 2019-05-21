Falcon Beach
Water bombers put out Falcon Beach forest fire during May long weekend

A water bomber flies over Falcon Beach.

The owners of Falcon Beach Ranch in the Whiteshell say they’re breathing a huge sigh of relief after a forest fire got too close for comfort.

In a Facebook post, the ranch says a forest fire got closer than 700 metres on Monday afternoon.

Residents in the area saw water bombers circling the lake.

Falcon Beach Ranch says they want to thank the Whiteshell Fire Department, Falcon Park staff, IA crews and provincial water bombers for putting down the fire.

The owners say no one was hurt.

