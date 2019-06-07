Sweet tooth alert: Massive butter tart festival to be held in central Ontario

For those looking to satisfy sugary cravings and escape the city for the day, Midland is the place to be on Saturday as the city hosts its massive annual butter tart festival.

According to the festival organizers, approximately 200 vendors will be on hand to sell between 150,000 and 200,000 of the all-Canadian treats.

The list of butter tart options is seemingly endless. Among the flavours are maple, bacon, coconut, peanut butter and jelly and pumpkin. There are also gluten-free and vegan tarts.

The self-proclaimed Ontario’s Best Butter Tart Festival even got a shout out from the Government of Canada’s official national Twitter account Friday evening.

“We love these sweet treats from the bottom of our tarts and we hope you do too,” it proclaimed.

The festival runs between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on King Street and David Onley Park in Midland, which is about 40 minutes north of Barrie on the shore of Georgian Bay.

