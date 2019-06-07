We want to hear from you: Send us your lamest dad joke for Father’s Day

“Why do melons have weddings? Because they cantaloupe.”

Dad jokes. We love our dads, but we hate their jokes — or at best, they prompt a solid eye-roll and some major cringe action.

Nevertheless, crafting a good dad joke is an art.

Want to show off your impressive dad joke knowledge? Channel your inner dad by pulling up your high-waisted dad jeans, putting on your sandals with socks, your white polo tee, and sending us your best dad joke. Don’t know any? Wake your dad up from his ritual couch nap and ask. Or maybe don’t ask. He will likely share them anyway.



Just in time for Father’s Day, here’s how to send us your best dad joke:

Using the subject line “Dad’s Best Joke” send them to socialdesk@globalnews.ca

Be sure to include your name and a photo of your dad.

You can also share to social media using the hashtag #DadsBestJoke. (Your account must be public so we can see them!) We will feature your jokes here and on our social media sites.



