Late Thursday shooting sends Regina man to hospital, police say

A Regina man was sent to hospital Thursday night after being shot, according to Regina police.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot Thursday night at 10:49 p.m. in the area of the 800 block of Kings Street.

READ MORE: Man sent to Regina hospital after early morning shooting

While responding to that call, they received a call at 10:50 p.m., reporting an injured man with a gunshot wound at the 1000 block of Pasqua Street.

EMS arrived at the area and transported the 30-year-old man to hospital.

There is no suspect description at this time, police say.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

WATCH: (May 4, 2019) Man dead after ‘officer-involved’ shooting in Regina