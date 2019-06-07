Lions Bay SAR called to rescue 2 women stuck on slippery slope on Lions Binkert Trail

Lions Bay Search and Rescue has been deployed to help a pair of hikers stuck on a slippery slope near the top of the Lions Binkert Trail.
Team leader Brent Calkin said the two young women have managed to get themselves into a steep, snowy area where they aren’t comfortable ascending or descending.
READ MORE: Two missing hikers at Lions Bay found safe
“There is more of a slip-and-fall-into-rock rather than avalanche risk,” he said.
Calkin said the team would try to access the area by helicopter and attempt to walk the women to the aircraft.
The 16-kilometre Lions Binkert Trail is rated a difficult hike with 1,280 metres of elevation gain. It is usually considered accessible only between July and October.
WATCH: Hiker rescued off Mt. Harvey near Lions Bay
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.