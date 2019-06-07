Canada
June 7, 2019 5:30 pm

Lions Bay SAR called to rescue 2 women stuck on slippery slope on Lions Binkert Trail

By Online Journalist  Global News

Lions Bay Search and Rescue has been called to assist two women on the Lions Binkert Trail.

Lions Bay Search and Rescue has been deployed to help a pair of hikers stuck on a slippery slope near the top of the Lions Binkert Trail.

Team leader Brent Calkin said the two young women have managed to get themselves into a steep, snowy area where they aren’t comfortable ascending or descending.

“There is more of a slip-and-fall-into-rock rather than avalanche risk,” he said.

Calkin said the team would try to access the area by helicopter and attempt to walk the women to the aircraft.

The 16-kilometre Lions Binkert Trail is rated a difficult hike with 1,280 metres of elevation gain. It is usually considered accessible only between July and October.

