Lions Bay SAR called to rescue 2 women stuck on slippery slope on Lions Binkert Trail

Lions Bay Search and Rescue has been deployed to help a pair of hikers stuck on a slippery slope near the top of the Lions Binkert Trail.

Team leader Brent Calkin said the two young women have managed to get themselves into a steep, snowy area where they aren’t comfortable ascending or descending.

“There is more of a slip-and-fall-into-rock rather than avalanche risk,” he said.

Calkin said the team would try to access the area by helicopter and attempt to walk the women to the aircraft.

The 16-kilometre Lions Binkert Trail is rated a difficult hike with 1,280 metres of elevation gain. It is usually considered accessible only between July and October.

