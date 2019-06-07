3 stabbings in 3 days in Thompson

Thompson RCMP are investigating a rash of serious incidents, including two stabbings in the northern Manitoba city – three such incidents in three days.

RCMP said the first incident, Tuesday night, involved a 14-year-old boy being chased by a group of teenagers armed with machetes near Juniper Drive.

The victim was able to escape without injury.

Police arrested a 15-year-old on Wednesday and charged him with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The second suspect has been named by police as Keathen Caillou Bradburn, 17, who is described as 5’8″, 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted on the same charges.

RCMP responded to the report of a stabbing Wednesday night on a path near Nelson Road in Thompson.

They said the investigation has determined that the victim and another man were walking when they were attacked by two other males.

The victim, a 23-year-old man from Oxford House, was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries and is now in stable condition.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged Thursday with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He has been remanded into custody.

The second suspect in this incident, named by police as Trinity Flett, 19, is wanted on the same charges, as well as failing to comply with probation. He’s believed to be in the Thompson area.

Flett is also a suspect in another stabbing, this time just after midnight Thursday at a home on Sandford Bay.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was found on Princeton Drive suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP said Flett should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on any of these three incidents is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

