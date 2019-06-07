Vehicle stop in Hastings leads to multiple drug and weapon charges: OPP

A vehicle stop by Northumberland OPP in Hastings on Tuesday led to multiple drug and weapons charges for a man.

OPP say an officer initiated a traffic stop of a sedan to investigate a possible Highway Traffic Act offence. The investigation led to numerous charges for the driver.

Tyler Mcdonald, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with:

Having care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Having care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis in open baggage

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine (two counts)

Possession of a schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (three counts)

Possession of unmarked cigarettes for sale

Driving while under suspension

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Wednesday in Cobourg court.

