Vehicle stop in Hastings leads to multiple drug and weapon charges: OPP
A A
A vehicle stop by Northumberland OPP in Hastings on Tuesday led to multiple drug and weapons charges for a man.
OPP say an officer initiated a traffic stop of a sedan to investigate a possible Highway Traffic Act offence. The investigation led to numerous charges for the driver.
READ MORE: Peterborough police seek suspect after early morning downtown mugging
Tyler Mcdonald, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with:
- Having care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
- Having care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis in open baggage
- Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Possession of illicit cannabis
- Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine (two counts)
- Possession of a schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (three counts)
- Possession of unmarked cigarettes for sale
- Driving while under suspension
- Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Wednesday in Cobourg court.
WATCH: Planting cannabis outdoors around Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.