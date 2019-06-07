Crime
June 7, 2019 3:59 pm

Vehicle stop in Hastings leads to multiple drug and weapon charges: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A vehicle stop by Northumberland OPP in Hastings on Tuesday led to multiple drug and weapons charges for a man.

OPP say an officer initiated a traffic stop of a sedan to investigate a possible Highway Traffic Act offence. The investigation led to numerous charges for the driver.

Tyler Mcdonald, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with:

  • Having care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
  • Having care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis in open baggage
  • Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • Possession of illicit cannabis
  • Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine (two counts)
  • Possession of a schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (three counts)
  • Possession of unmarked cigarettes for sale
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Wednesday in Cobourg court.

