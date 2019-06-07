Fredericton looks to boost its population by 25,000

Fredericton appears to be a hot-spot for immigrants looking fora new place to call home, and they have the statistics to back that.

The province recorded 1,470 newcomers in Fredericton in 2018, and the city is looking to continue that momentum.

“We’re small and we’re friendly, and here in Fredericton we’re green and clean and we’re safe and everybody can reach out and touch,” said Fredericton Mayor Mike O’Brien.

The city is teaming up with 19 partner organizations to create and implement a five-year immigration strategy in the Fredericton region. The goal is to attract 1,000 newcomers every year for the next 25 years.

“If you’re not co-ordinated and cohesive, there’s an opportunity for duplication and redundancy and we want to eliminate it,” added O’Brien.

MP @MattDeCourcey says the federal government has been investing in growing immigration, says last year alone, 1,200 families moved to NB. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/dWu99LdN0y — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) June 7, 2019

If that target can be met, there will be four working age residents for each retiree in the city by 2036.

“It’s because of the people. The people here are amazing. The people here are very supportive and helpful and they make the difference,” explains Mohammad Kahirallah, who recently immigrated from Dubai. “I have two businesses. One is a coffee business and the other one is an advertising and marketing business.”

According to the New Brunswick Multicultural Society, immigrants and international students add about 160 million to the province’s bottom line annually.

The strategic plan will be unveiled over the next five years and includes much collaboration between the city and community groups on the ground helping those navigate their new home.