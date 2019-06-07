Luke Combs
June 7, 2019 12:50 pm

‘The Prequel’ from Luke Combs is Here

By Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator  Global News
Name a better way to start a weekend… Can’t come up with anything? That’s what I thought!

I truly don’t believe there is a better way to start a weekend off than with new music- especially new music from the CMA and ACM-award winner, Luke Combs.

On Friday, he released ‘The Prequel’ EP with 5 tracks that you were formerly only able to hear as live versions on YouTube. The album includes:

  1. Beer Never Broke My Heart
  2. Refrigerator Door
  3. Even Though I’m Leaving
  4. Lovin’ On You
  5. Moon Over Mexico

You can download them on iTunes’ Apple Music:

 

Here are five videos of Luke Combs playing acoustic versions of these songs last week to hype up the new EP:

 Lovin’ On You

 

Even Though I’m Leaving

 

Refrigerator Door

 

Moon Over Mexico
