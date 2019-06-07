‘The Prequel’ from Luke Combs is Here

Name a better way to start a weekend… Can’t come up with anything? That’s what I thought!
I truly don’t believe there is a better way to start a weekend off than with new music- especially new music from the CMA and ACM-award winner, Luke Combs.
On Friday, he released ‘The Prequel’ EP with 5 tracks that you were formerly only able to hear as live versions on YouTube. The album includes:
Here are five videos of Luke Combs playing acoustic versions of these songs last week to hype up the new EP:
When you need me and you can't see me in the middle of the night, just close your eyes and say a prayer. It's ok; I know you're scared when I'm not here, but I'll always be right there. Even though I'm leaving I ain't going nowhere… "Even Though I'm Leaving" – available via the link in my bio!
Yeah they're just pictures hanging side by side, forgotten memories from another time, and all the places that I've been before – a couple magnets, recipes and polaroids. Yeah, but that's my life on a refrigerator door… "Refrigerator Door" – available via the link in my bio!
