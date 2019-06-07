‘The Prequel’ from Luke Combs is Here

Name a better way to start a weekend… Can’t come up with anything? That’s what I thought!

I truly don’t believe there is a better way to start a weekend off than with new music- especially new music from the CMA and ACM-award winner, Luke Combs.

On Friday, he released ‘The Prequel’ EP with 5 tracks that you were formerly only able to hear as live versions on YouTube. The album includes:

Beer Never Broke My Heart Refrigerator Door Even Though I’m Leaving Lovin’ On You Moon Over Mexico

You can download them on iTunes’ Apple Music:



Here are five videos of Luke Combs playing acoustic versions of these songs last week to hype up the new EP:

Lovin’ On You

Even Though I’m Leaving

Refrigerator Door

Moon Over Mexico