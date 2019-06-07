Conservatives select Guelph candidate for federal election

Conservative Party members in Guelph have selected Dr. Ashish Sachan to be their candidate for the upcoming federal election in October.

Over 220 members cast a vote at a nominations meeting on Thursday night, according to a news release.

“When my family and I chose Canada as our forever home, I never dreamed about a day like today,” Sachan said after his victory. “We had a diverse turnout with members from nearly every community in Guelph.”

Sachan is the Chief Science Officer at a green technology company and has lived in Guelph for the past six years, raising two children with his wife Amita.

Born in New Delhi, India, he moved to the United States in 2005 for his graduate studies before coming to Guelph 2013.

The riding association said Sachan has been associated with the Guelph-Wellington Local Immigration Partnership Council since 2015 and serves as president of the Hindu Society of Guelph.

"When my family chose Canada as our forever home, I never dreamed about a day like today. Tonight, we had a diverse turnout with members from nearly every community in Guelph." Congratulations, Dr. Sachan – #Guelph's candidate for the @CPC_HQ

Sachan will be up against Liberal Party incumbent Lloyd Longfield who is seeking a second term as Guelph’s member of parliament.

The Green Party has nominated Steve Dyck, while Mark Paralovos will run for the People’s Party of Canada.

Two candidates are vying for the NDP nomination. It was announced on Thursday that Aisha Jahangir and Andy McCann-Pappin have declared their candidacy.

Jahangir has worked as a registered nurse for 20 years. McCann-Pappin is a long-time NDP activist who ran Coun. James Gordon’s campaign in the last municipal election. The party will choose their candidate on June 22.

The federal election takes place on Oct. 21.

We've got big news: Aisha Jahangir and Andy McCann-Pappin are seeking the #Guelph #NDP nomination in Guelph for the upcoming federal election. More details here: https://t.co/bSJNwVZASh pic.twitter.com/muwWBQi5BH — Guelph New Democrats (@guelphndp) June 7, 2019