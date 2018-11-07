Politics
November 7, 2018 12:44 pm

Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield to run for re-election in 2019

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield (right) will seek re-election in 2019.

Supplied
A A

The Guelph Federal Liberal Association will be hosting a celebration next week to officially nominate current MP Lloyd Longfield as their candidate for the 2019 federal election.

The party will be held on Nov. 15 at the Italian Canadian Club at 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: A year away from election day and no-name Scheer is right behind celebrity Trudeau: Ipsos poll

In a news release, the association said Longfield has had several accomplishments, but there is more to be done.

“I appreciate all the help and input I have received over the past four years, and look forward to continuing to build our team in Guelph as we head into 2019,” Longfield said.

Longfield was elected as Guelph’s Member of Parliament in 2015. He was previously the president of the Guelph Chamber of Commerce.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 federal election
Guelph
Guelph MP
Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield
Lloyd Longfield
Lloyd Longfield 2019 federal election
Lloyd Longfield Guelph
Lloyd Longfield reelection

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News