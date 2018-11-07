Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield to run for re-election in 2019

The Guelph Federal Liberal Association will be hosting a celebration next week to officially nominate current MP Lloyd Longfield as their candidate for the 2019 federal election.

The party will be held on Nov. 15 at the Italian Canadian Club at 6:30 p.m.

In a news release, the association said Longfield has had several accomplishments, but there is more to be done.

“I appreciate all the help and input I have received over the past four years, and look forward to continuing to build our team in Guelph as we head into 2019,” Longfield said.

Longfield was elected as Guelph’s Member of Parliament in 2015. He was previously the president of the Guelph Chamber of Commerce.