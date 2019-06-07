5 Things
June 7, 2019

5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, June 6, 2019

By Online News Producer  Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Italian Day and the Fat Cat Children's Festival

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — B.C. Seafood Festival
Comox Valley
June 7 to 16
bcfoodfestival.com

2 — Italian Day on the Drive
June 9
Commercial Drive (Venables St. to Grandview Cut)
italianday.ca

3 — 60th Anniversary Vancouver Maritime Museum
June 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vancouver Maritime Museum
vancouvermaritimemuseum.com

4 — Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show
June 7, 8 p.m.
Centennial Theatre, North Vancouver
tributetofleetwoodmac.ca

5 — Fat Cat Children’s Festival
June 7 and 8
Kelowna Waterfront Park
fatcatfestival.ca

