5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, June 6, 2019

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — B.C. Seafood Festival

Comox Valley

June 7 to 16

bcfoodfestival.com

2 — Italian Day on the Drive

June 9

Commercial Drive (Venables St. to Grandview Cut)

italianday.ca

3 — 60th Anniversary Vancouver Maritime Museum

June 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vancouver Maritime Museum

vancouvermaritimemuseum.com

4 — Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show

June 7, 8 p.m.

Centennial Theatre, North Vancouver

tributetofleetwoodmac.ca

5 — Fat Cat Children’s Festival

June 7 and 8

Kelowna Waterfront Park

fatcatfestival.ca