5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, June 6, 2019

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — B.C. Seafood Festival
Comox Valley
June 7 to 16
bcfoodfestival.com
2 — Italian Day on the Drive
June 9
Commercial Drive (Venables St. to Grandview Cut)
italianday.ca
3 — 60th Anniversary Vancouver Maritime Museum
June 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vancouver Maritime Museum
vancouvermaritimemuseum.com
4 — Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show
June 7, 8 p.m.
Centennial Theatre, North Vancouver
tributetofleetwoodmac.ca
5 — Fat Cat Children’s Festival
June 7 and 8
Kelowna Waterfront Park
fatcatfestival.ca
