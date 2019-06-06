Traffic
June 6, 2019 11:39 pm

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Toronto’s north end

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Officials say a male motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Toronto’s north end Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Goddard Street and Sheppard Avenue West, west of Bathurst Street, at around 8:30 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police closed part of Sheppard Avenue West so investigators could gather evidence.

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t known as of Thursday night.

