Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Toronto’s north end

Officials say a male motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Toronto’s north end Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Goddard Street and Sheppard Avenue West, west of Bathurst Street, at around 8:30 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

*update*

Collision: Sheppard Ave W/ Goddard St

-Sheppard Ave closed both directions between Yeomans Rd and Faywood Blvd#GO1044393 @TPS32Div ^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 7, 2019

Police closed part of Sheppard Avenue West so investigators could gather evidence.

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t known as of Thursday night.