10 centimetres of June snow expected in Banff, Kananaskis areas

Upwards of 10 centimetres of snow is expected in parts of southwestern Alberta overnight.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Banff National Park, Kananaskis and Canmore on Thursday afternoon. A Pacific weather system is set to develop in southern Alberta overnight, bringing snow to the mountain park areas.

Snowfall warning issued for Banff and the Canmore area. Up to 10cm possible. #abstorm #abroads pic.twitter.com/X7f03ocDCh — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) June 6, 2019

Banff and northern parts of Kananaskis expected to see the highest snowfall amounts, the weather agency said.

While these ares may not see 10 centimetres of accumulated snow on the ground, Environment Canada said the heavy, wet June snow may cause tree branches to break. The snow could also have a significant impact for those travelling through the area or heading to the mountains to camp for the weekend.

The snow is expected to change to rain by Friday afternoon, with a high temperature of 12 C in the forecast for Banff.

