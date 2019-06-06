Canada
London police seek help locating missing 13-year-old boy

London police say Khin Sein was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 6 in the area of Richmond Street and Queens Avenue.

UPDATE: London police announced just before 6 p.m. Thursday that Khin Sein had been located and is safe. 

London police are appealing to the public for help locating a missing boy.

Police say Khin Sein, 13, of London, was last seen at roughly 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Richmond Street and Queens Avenue.

Sein is described as a 5-foot-zero-inches tall, 100 pound male with brown skin and short black hair.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare and ask anyone with information to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

