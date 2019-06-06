Toronto violin teacher charged in child pornography investigation

Toronto police say officers have charged a violin teacher in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Police said officers executed a search warrant in the area of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the possession of child sex abuse material.

Investigators said the accused taught both adults and children at numerous residences in the Greater Toronto Area, including in his home and at private residences.

Officers said he also taught at music schools in the Bolton area.

Police arrested Eskender Bekmambetov, 53, of Toronto, and charged him with two counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

He appeared in a Toronto court Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

