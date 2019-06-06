World can learn from Canada regarding findings of MMIWG probe: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the world has a lesson to learn from Canada in the release of findings from a federally funded commission on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Speaking in France today following a D-Day anniversary ceremony at Juno Beach, Trudeau said that the work of the commission was important to establish what has happened, adding the focus now needs to be on respect for Indigenous Peoples and putting an end to terrible violence in Canada and elsewhere in the world.

WATCH: Trudeau says MMIWG report amounts to genocide, promises national action plan

This week, Trudeau has faced questions about the inquiry’s use of the term “genocide” and whether his government agrees with the term, to which he has replied that he accepts the findings of the commission.

In response to the inquiry, the secretary-general of the Organization of American States has said he would like to create a panel of experts to investigate the disappearances and deaths of Indigenous women in Canada.

READ MORE: Indigenous police chief calls on governments to implement MMIWG report recommendations

OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro made the offer Tuesday in a letter to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

A spokesperson for Freeland says Canada is a strong supporter of the rules-based international order and the multilateral institutions that underpin it, including the OAS, and acknowledged the letter from Almagro.