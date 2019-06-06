New multilingual guide available for Nova Scotians pursuing sexual assault prosecution

For the first time in Nova Scotia, the Public Prosecution service is providing a guide to help sexual assault survivors through the legal process.

It’s called “A survivor’s Guide to Sexual Assault Prosecution.”

The brochure goes over the various stages of prosecution, to what happens after reporting an incident to police, to filing an appeal. The guide is written in plain language and is published in English, French and Arabic, with a Miꞌkmaq version on it’s way.

Crown Attorney Alicia Kennedy says while much of the information is provided to the complainant during meetings, a take home brochure will be helpful.

“We’re often providing them with a lot of information at all once. Because of the nature of the cases, sometimes the complainant’s ability to retain that information might be impaired, just by the stress of the situation,” Kennedy said.

Ahead of the guide’s publication, focus groups were held so that sexual assault survivors could approve it.

“The content of this brochure has been shaped by sexual assault survivors,” said Denise Smith with the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution service.

“They’ve had input into it’s content, into it’s design, and their input very much shaped the development of this resource, and as far as we know we’re the only prosecution service that’s accomplished this.”

The content is also being made available online and will be kept up to date with any changes to law or the process.