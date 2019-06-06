Hamilton’s northbound Red Hill Valley Parkway to re-open, southbound resurfacing to begin

Hamilton’s traffic woes aren’t coming to an end, but they will soon begin to affect commuters heading in the opposite direction.

The city says resurfacing of the Red Hill Valley Parkway’s northbound lanes is almost complete, and it has set a date for construction to begin in the southbound lanes.

The northbound, or downbound, lanes were closed for repaving in May and the city says they will be re-opened on June 12, weather permitting.

Resurfacing of the southbound, or upbound, lanes between the Queen Elizabeth Way and the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway at Mud Street and Stone Church Road will begin on June 14 at 10 p.m.

Construction will last for approximately three weeks and will also include the installation of additional safety enhancements, including 10 kilometres of new steel guardrails with reflectors, lane markings, and rumble strips.

Before the work begins, the city will also collect asphalt samples and conduct testing that could be part of a class-action lawsuit related to crashes on the Red Hill, as well as a pending judicial inquiry.

City council called for the inquiry after a report about friction levels on the parkway was unearthed after being buried for five years.

