Intersection closures continue downtown Edmonton for LRT construction

Just as one busy downtown Edmonton intersection reopens to traffic, another is about to close amid ongoing LRT construction in the core.

Beginning on Monday, 100 Street at 102 Avenue will be closed so TransEd can build Valley Line LRT tracks across the intersection. The closure will be in place until about July 20, the city said in a media release Thursday morning.

The closure will lead to more than a dozen ETS routes being detoured, including Strathcona County routes 401 and 411. Details of the ETS detours can be found on the city’s website.

The city said ETS staff will be present at bus stops along 100 Street on Friday and Monday to help passengers find their temporary transit stops.

This is the second of a series of rolling closures that will take place at intersections along 102 Avenue this summer. The first closure happened in May at 101 Street and 102 Avenue. On Thursday, the city said that intersection reopened a couple of days ago.

The rolling closures are needed to accommodate construction of rail bed and the laying of rail for the Valley Line LRT.

Later this summer, the intersection at 97 Street and 102 Avenue will be closed for LRT construction. ETS will provide detour information closer to the start of construction.

Stage 1 of the Valley Line LRT will connect downtown to Mill Woods.

TransEd said Edmontonians can expect to see “real progress” on the project this year.

The line is expected to be operational in 2020, according to TransEd. However, a report presented to a city council committee last February stated the line was “trending late.”

TransEd admitted the Valley Line project was running behind schedule, but wouldn’t give a specific timeline. The company said it was looking at multiple options to try to get the LRT back on track.