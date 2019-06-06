Cops seek suspicious man spotted lurking near St. Vital elementary school

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for at least one man after reports of suspicious activity around ​École St. Germain on John Forsyth Road in St. Vital.

Police said they were called about a man who was seen talking to kids on the playground on Wednesday. The same man, they said, was spotted the day before, apparently watching children.

He was last spotted on the bike path along the playground.

The man is described as in his late 60s with a medium build, riding a yellow bike and wearing a bike helmet and sunglasses.

On May 24, police received a report of a similar suspicious person lurking around the school, although they said it’s unknown at this time if the two incidents are related.

In that case, a man was seen in the same spot, apparently taking photos or video of students. When staff approached, the man took off in a new-model, light blue pickup truck.

The man was described as in his 50s with a medium build and light brown or grey hair.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Child Abuse Unit at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

