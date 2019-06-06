N.S. government terminates contract with Stock Transportation

The Nova Scotia government has terminated its contract with Stock Transportation.

Education Minister Zach Churchill announced Thursday that the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) will issue a Request for Proposals for a new busing contract.

The move will end the 10-year contract between Stock and the former Halifax Regional School Board.

The contract is currently in its third year. Stock Transportation will continue to operate in HRM in the coming school year and until a new contract is in place.

Churchill says the department sees a problem with the contract, as it “doesn’t allow them to provide adequate transportation for students.”

“When you don’t have competition, when you do have a monopoly that can impact service standards,” Churchill said.

“It’ll allow smaller providers to submit a proposal.”

HRCE will take over communication and routing in the region starting September 2020. A new provincial student transportation policy is also in development which is expected to be in place at that time.

Elwin Leroux, executive director of HRCE, says the contract was structured so that either party could give one-year notice to terminate without penalty.

“We actually want to change the foundation on which this is built,” Leroux said.

“What we’ve said is this contract is not working.”

The province will now look for another company to take over the service.

