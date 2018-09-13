Stock Transportation holds job fair in Dartmouth

Stock Transportation held a job fair in Dartmouth Thursday to recruit more drivers and routing specialists for positions in the area.

The fair took place as parents continue to complain of issues with busing, including late buses and route concerns.

Field recruiter Christina O’Callaghan said the fair is unrelated to recent events and hiring is something that happens consistently throughout the year.

“In order to make sure we have enough drivers for every single route, we need to have more than enough drivers,” she said.

At this point the organization has enough drivers to cover the over 350 routes.

“We can’t expect 352 drivers to not call in sick at least once throughout the week or throughout the year, so we need to make sure we have spare drivers in place,” said O’Callaghan.

HRM is not the only location hiring drivers. According to their website, Stock is currently looking to fill part-time driver positions across the country.