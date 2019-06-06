Vancouver police looking for more victims after alleged random punching spree
Vancouver police are looking for additional victims of a man accused of going on a random punching spree outside Waterfront Station last Tuesday.
According to police, the alleged spree happened around 8:30 p.m. on May 28.
Police said they responded to several reports of a man punching people without provocation. Police allege at least five people were punched by the man.
The suspect, 32-year-old Vancouver resident Stuart Schneider, was arrested nearby with the help of Good Samaritans, according to police.
Schneider is facing three charges of assault, one charge of causing bodily harm and one count of robbery. He remains in police custody.
One of Schneider’s alleged victims, a 37-year-old Burnaby man, was taken to hospital for assessment, while the others were treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the assaults or who has information is asked to contact Vancouver police.
