Ste. Anne man busted with hundreds of thousands of illegal smokes

A Ste. Anne man is facing massive fines and potential jail time after Manitoba Finance investigators seized a large quantity of contraband tobacco products.

The investigation ended in the arrest of a 38-year-old man on May 29 and the seizure of 122,816 contraband cigarettes, 2,000 grams of fine cut tobacco, and two vehicles.

The man now faces criminal charges, as well as charges under three different tax acts.

For a first-time offence, fines could range between $1,000 and $10,000, and/or up to six months in jail. If convicted, the accused could face a triple tax penalty of $111,392.16.

The province said it stood to lose over $37,000 in tax revenue had the contraband smokes been sold.

