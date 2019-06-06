Several road closures in store for Winnipeg this weekend

The City of Winnipeg has announced multiple road closures beginning this weekend.

The temporary closures are all in connection with upcoming and/or reoccurring events.

King Street

King Street will be closed from McDermot Avenue to William Avenue from 6 p.m. Friday through noon Sunday for the 1919 centennial concert happening Saturday at Old Market Square.

Transcona





A number of temporary street closures will be put in place from Thursday at 6 p.m. through Sunday at 11 p.m. due to the Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival.

Northbound and southbound Day Street from Victoria Avenue to Melrose Avenue, northbound and southbound Bond Street from Victoria Avenue to Melrose Avenue, and eastbound and westbound Regent Avenue West from Winona Street to Kanata Street will all be closed.

Edmonton Street

Beginning Thursday and reoccurring every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the end of August, Edmonton Street will be closed between Portage Avenue and Graham Avenue due to the Downtown Winnipeg Farmers Market.

Pedestrian access will still be available in all three cases.

