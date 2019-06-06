Fentanyl, cocaine seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: police
A Peterborough man is facing charges including possessing fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking following a Wednesday afternoon traffic stop.
As part of an ongoing investigation, Peterborough police say around 3:20 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Edinburgh and Aylmer streets.
READ MORE: Carefentanil, fentanyl seized at Warkworth Institution: Correctional Service Canada
Police say the accused was located inside the vehicle along with a large quantity of cash, cocaine and fentanyl and alleged stolen property including a wallet and passport.
Cory John Bulger, 40, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Failure to comply with a probation order
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
WATCH: Peterborough emergency responders address 13 overdoses, 2 deaths in 72 hours
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.