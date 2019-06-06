Fentanyl, cocaine seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: police

A Peterborough man is facing charges including possessing fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking following a Wednesday afternoon traffic stop.

As part of an ongoing investigation, Peterborough police say around 3:20 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Edinburgh and Aylmer streets.

Police say the accused was located inside the vehicle along with a large quantity of cash, cocaine and fentanyl and alleged stolen property including a wallet and passport.

Cory John Bulger, 40, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with a probation order

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

