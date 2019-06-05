Traffic
June 5, 2019 9:49 pm
Updated: June 6, 2019 1:22 am

Kelowna teen uninjured in accident between scooter and SUV

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
An SUV collided with an electric scooter at Gordon Dr. and Schafer Rd. in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.

The 14-year-old operating the scooter was uninjured in the collision.

It’s unclear how much damage her scooter sustained but the body showed signs of impact.

Neither driver was being faulted for the accident.

