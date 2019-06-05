Noise pollution packs a pricey punch for Albertans in summer months

Summer isn’t just about warm weather and longer, sunnier evenings. For RCMP, it’s the start of noise pollution season.

“Your right to make noise ends at the point where it infringes on other [people’s] ability to enjoy the outdoors or to get a decent night’s sleep,” Const. Derek Turner said in a news release on Wednesday.

Throughout the warmer months, complaints about noise from vehicles and house parties come in every week, RCMP said.

Turner said modified mufflers are the biggest issue when it comes to loud vehicles.

If issued warnings are not obeyed, the follow-up ticket for vehicle noise carries a fine of $233 and four demerit points.

“Some vehicle noise is normal and to be expected in cities but RCMP want to remind everyone that excessive noise is not acceptable,” Turner said.

Vehicle noise complaints include engine revving at intersections, accelerating too quickly, excessively loud stereos and vehicles with modified exhaust systems. Each of those offences can run a driver $155.

Complaints about loud music and parties prove to be just as costly, according to RCMP.

The fine for the first offence clocks in at $250. That amount doubles to $500 for a second offence and triples for any other complaints. Frequent offenders may also be charged with mischief.

RCMP said it’s not appropriate to call 911 for noise complaints. Instead, callers should use the RCMP complaint line at 403-343-5575.

Police require a vehicle description and license plate number in order to follow up with vehicular noise complaints.