Kelowna woman injured in motor vehicle incident may face charges, RCMP say

A woman who was injured in a motor vehicle incident on Tuesday afternoon may be facing charges, Kelowna RCMP said on Wednesday.

The incident took place along Commonwealth Road in Kelowna at approximately 1:30 p.m., when emergency crews responded to a report of a woman who fell under the wheels of a grey minivan.

Police say the pedestrian, a 56-year-old Kelowna woman, was transported to hospital by B.C. Emergency Health Services.

The injuries she sustained, primarily to her lower body, are not believed to be life-threatening in nature.

The grey Chevrolet and the driver remained at the scene.

“Investigators interviewed each of the parties directly involved in what police now believe to be a domestic disturbance,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Given the totality of the circumstances our investigators have reason to believe that the motor vehicle incident was not criminal in nature.”

O’Donaghey added “further information suggests that the pedestrian may have committed a criminal offence in the moments leading up to this unfortunate event, and could face potential charges as a result.”

Police said the driver, a 66-year-old Lake Country man, sustained minor injuries related to an alleged assault that led to the motor vehicle incident. He fully cooperated with the police investigation.

Police say they are still probing the incident and will forward a detailed report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for review and consideration of charge approval.

If you witnessed this incident, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.