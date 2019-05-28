Domestic violence trial ordered in Alberta case highlighting bail delays

A man accused of domestic violence will face trial following a ruling by the Alberta Court of Appeal that highlights the problems caused by new requirements for bail hearings.

The court says a delayed bail hearing wasn’t enough reason for a lower court to stay charges against Ryan Reilly, who is accused of abuses, including choking his girlfriend until she lost consciousness.

A judge stayed the charges, ruling that Reilly’s charter rights were violated because he did not get a timely bail hearing after being arrested in April 2017.

Court documents say he was held in a cell in an Edmonton police station for 36 hours before being allowed to speak to bail. Suspects charged with a crime are supposed to be able to ask for bail within 24 hours.

The ruling brings to light problems caused by a provincial decision to stop using police officers to represent the Crown at bail hearings.

Until October 2016, police appeared at first appearances for bail and on-call justices of the peace presided over the hearings, which ran 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

But following a review of the system, Alberta Justice switched to having actual prosecutors act for the Crown, with hearings only running 16 hours a day from 8 a.m. to midnight.

That decision was made after St. Albert RCMP Const. David Wynn was killed by Shawn Rehn at a St. Albert casino in 2015 shortly after he was released on bail after such a hearing — despite having a number of outstanding criminal charges.

The appeal court said requiring prosecutors to staff the hearings is creating delays in bail that violate the rights of an accused. But the court says staying charges is not an appropriate remedy.

Court documents say that deadline is being exceeded in more than 15 per cent of cases in Edmonton.

