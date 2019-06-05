Niji Makhwa School on Flora Avenue in lockdown mode

A local elementary school is in lockdown after unconfirmed reports of a person with a weapon in the area.
Winnipeg police are at Niji Makhwa School on Flora Avenue and the school is currently in lockdown mode.
No one is allowed to enter or leave the school.
More to come.
