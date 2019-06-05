Proposed inn and spa in Glenburnie will be focus of City Hall meeting

Supporters and opponents of the proposed Unity Farm Inn and Spa in Glenburnie will have their chance to speak out at a public meeting at Kingston City Hall.

BPE Developments Inc. is behind the massive commercial development on three land parcels spanning 13.7 hectares of land on the northwest corner of Battersea and Unity roads. According to a city planning report, the properties would

“… accommodate a 27-suite boutique inn, spa, gift shop, restaurant, corporate event venue and 40 rental cabins distributed across the lands.”

The site would also include agricultural land, vineyards, gardens, a fruit and vegetable stand, craft brewery and craft winery.

The project is located near Glenburnie Public School and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

However, the upscale development has been mired in controversy for months over concerns it would draw too much water from area aquifers and have an impact on surrounding wells, detract from the area’s rural tranquility, and increase local traffic.

“I am upset that BPE Development Inc. has not adequately taken our concerns into account and is moving forward to develop this project without proper analysis and adequate consultation with the neighbouring residents,” wrote Nicholas Farkas in a letter to the city.

David Pentney, chair of the Glenburnie Residents’ Association, also opposes re-zoning the agricultural lands. “Commercial development on this site would fundamentally change the character of the local environment.”

But others have spoken out in favour of the project.

“These will all create new jobs and local partnerships in the community that will create economic growth for many,” Lee-Anne Paul said.

The project has been the focus of a handful of public meetings with the developer in recent months.

In an earlier interview, BPE’s owner Ben Pilon said most of the neighbours’ concerns have been addressed, noting the inn and spa will draw water from another aquifer and studies show there will be no concerns about the traffic impact.

BPE has already started preliminary construction on the site.

The proposed development is to be constructed in three phases:

Phase 1 is to consist of the main inn building, spa, restaurant, agricultural land, three cabins and corporate event venue

Phase 2 is to consist of 15 cabins, which are to be primarily located in the mid portion of the lands on the parcel addressed municipally as 2311 Battersea Rd.

Phase 3 is to consist of 25 cabins and an agricultural building. The cabins are to be primarily located on the northernmost portion of the site, landlocked parcel located directly west of 2329–2359 Battersea Rd.

City politicians and planners have not yet made any firm decisions on whether to support or deny the application.

The planning committee will first host a public meeting on June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.