Mississippi campground manager charged after brandishing gun at black couple

STARKVILLE, Miss. — A white Mississippi woman accused of brandishing a handgun at an African American couple while telling them to leave a campground faces a misdemeanour charge.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department says 70-year-old Ruby Nell Howell of Starkville turned herself in Tuesday and was released on bond. A sheriff’s department news release says Howell faces a misdemeanour charge of “threatening exhibition of a weapon.” She has a June 25 hearing date at Oktibbeha County Justice Court.

The charge follows last month’s widely shared video of a woman in a Kampgrounds of America shirt holding a gun as she tells the couple to leave because they had no reservation.

Jessica Richardson posted the video on her Facebook page in May. She said the campsite manager pulled up less than five minutes after she, her husband and her dog arrived.

When Richardson went to the campsite office, another worker told the couple that reservations weren’t necessary, she said.

KOA said last week that the woman had been fired.

Contact information for her and her attorney was not immediately available.

