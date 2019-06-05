Newfoundland and Labrador revels in historic hockey championship

The historic port city of St. John’s broke out in joyous celebration Tuesday night as the Newfoundland Growlers claimed the first professional hockey championship in the province’s history.

The Growlers captured the ECHL’s Kelly Cup after a tight game against Toledo Walleye played to a noisy, packed Mile One Centre in St. John’s.

Celebrations after the 4-3 victory spilled into downtown streets, with drivers honking their horns and waving Newfoundland flags out car windows.

Team owner Dean MacDonald said celebrations with the team went late into the night and are expected to continue this week, with plans for a Friday parade in the works.

MacDonald said the historic win in the Growlers’ inaugural season was a salve for the “hockey-mad” province that’s had a “tough few years” facing poor economic conditions.

He said it was an electric night at the arena, drawing a full house from young fans celebrating their birthday parties to recently re-elected Premier Dwight Ball, who posted a photo from the game on Twitter.