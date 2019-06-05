Kelowna Falcons win season opener, in extra innings

The Kelowna Falcons started their 2019 season on a winning note on Tuesday evening, though it took some extra work.

At Bellingham, the Falcons (1-0-0) gave up singles in the fifth and sixth innings but rallied with a two-run home run in the seventh by right fielder Trent Tinglestad to tie the game, then tacked two on in the 10th for a 4-2 victory over the host Bells (0-1-0).

The Falcons used a two-run homer from @trentbaseball2 and a terrific effort from the pitching staff to open their @WCLBaseball season with a 4-2 victory over the @bhambells in 10 innings on Tuesday night! GAME RECAP : https://t.co/mItClLiBE0#WCL #BaseballLivesHere pic.twitter.com/w0HyUOFgy3 — Kelowna Falcons (@kelownafalcons) June 5, 2019

READ MORE: For diehards, traces of Montreal’s baseball history are there for the finding

In the 10th, Kelowna second baseman Tyler Grissom hit a triple, then later scored on a groundout by teammate Matt Voelzke. Left fielder James Shimashita was walked in the frame and he later scored on a wild pitch.

Kelowna finished with five hits in 31 plate appearances, with Grissom going 3-for-4. The Bells had six hits.

WATCH BELOW (Aired April 25, 2019): Legendary Asahi baseball team honoured with Canada Post stamp

On the hill, relief pitcher Connor Hurley earned the win after entering the game in the eighth inning.

The attendance at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham was 2,864.

The two teams will play twice more this week in Bellingham, Wednesday and Thursday, with both games starting at 6:35 p.m.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Jan. 23, 2019): Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina and Mariano Rivera newest members of Baseball Hall of Fame

Following that, Kelowna will return home for a six-game homestand.

The Falcons will first host the Ridgefield Raptors this Friday (6:35 p.m.), Saturday (6:35 p.m.) and Sunday (6:05 p.m.), before hosting the Victoria HarbourCats next weekend. The games against Victoria will go June 14-16.

For more about the West Coast League, click here.

For more about the Kelowna Falcons, click here.