Kelowna Falcons win season opener, in extra innings

The Kelowna Falcons started their 2019 season on a winning note on Tuesday evening, though it took some extra work.
At Bellingham, the Falcons (1-0-0) gave up singles in the fifth and sixth innings but rallied with a two-run home run in the seventh by right fielder Trent Tinglestad to tie the game, then tacked two on in the 10th for a 4-2 victory over the host Bells (0-1-0).
In the 10th, Kelowna second baseman Tyler Grissom hit a triple, then later scored on a groundout by teammate Matt Voelzke. Left fielder James Shimashita was walked in the frame and he later scored on a wild pitch.
Kelowna finished with five hits in 31 plate appearances, with Grissom going 3-for-4. The Bells had six hits.
On the hill, relief pitcher Connor Hurley earned the win after entering the game in the eighth inning.
The attendance at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham was 2,864.
The two teams will play twice more this week in Bellingham, Wednesday and Thursday, with both games starting at 6:35 p.m.
Following that, Kelowna will return home for a six-game homestand.
The Falcons will first host the Ridgefield Raptors this Friday (6:35 p.m.), Saturday (6:35 p.m.) and Sunday (6:05 p.m.), before hosting the Victoria HarbourCats next weekend. The games against Victoria will go June 14-16.
