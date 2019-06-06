Thursday may be the biggest single day of council votes for Edmonton skyrises

Edmonton city council is being asked to approve three major apartment complexes Thursday, involving seven towers — however one of the projects is getting a thumbs down from city planners because of how the builder wants to treat parking.

The Shift, proposed by Edgar Developments for 106 Street just north of Jasper Avenue, wants both underground, and above ground parking.

Two towers are proposed, with 38 and 35 storeys for a total of 700 units. However the report from city planners disses the concept because it would be right next to “a pair of high profile public parks, a future LRT station, and existing protected bike lanes.”

Coun. Scott McKeen hopes council will hear them out, because while the ground-level parking is normally a no-no, this proposal would see the parking for now, because there’s still demand for it, but potentially it would be converted to more housing units later. McKeen said it’s all about current costs.

“If they have to dig underground it’s really expensive and then that expense translates into rent or mortgage payments,” McKeen said.

Text amendment and rezoning application to allow for the development of two #yeginfill mixed-use high rise towers in the Downtown neighbourhood. Items 3.17-3.18. June 6 #yegcc Public Hearing. #yegplan #yegdt pic.twitter.com/TopkEY4u3s — YEG City Planning (@PlanEdmonton) June 2, 2019

“His argument is that yes they want one floor of above ground parking, but they’ll convert that into residential at some point in the future.

“So if they don’t have to go so many underground levels of parkade, that saves money which then translates into rental costs, because that’s going to be a rental building.”

It’s an illustration of the conflict between the current view of transportation and what’s in store for the future.

McKeen explained that developers say they need parking because while the move to car share, LRT and walking is coming — it’s not there yet. “We haven’t kind of reached that point in the market yet so the developers are a little skittish.”

People want their cars, he added.

“This council has been a little skeptical about the high amount of parking going in some of these buildings so I think we should be at least open minded to this,” McKeen said.

Another pair of towers are proposed for McKeen’s ward in Oliver, on the Edmonton Motors site at Jasper Avenue and 115 Street.

This project has city planning’s approval because it “increases residential density on an underutilized site.” The towers would sit above separate mixed use podiums, and the buildings would have 30 family-oriented dwellings.

Plan amendment and rezoning application to allow for the #yeginfill development of two high density towers on separate mixed used podiums in the Oliver neighbourhood along Jasper Ave. Items 3.15-3.16. June 6 #yegcc Public Hearing. #yegplan pic.twitter.com/0L9h1UqpxE — YEG City Planning (@PlanEdmonton) June 2, 2019

The third tower project city council will vote on is at the South Scona Parking Lot, located south of Whyte Avenue in Queen Alexandra at 8019 – 105 St.

The project would convert the gravel surface parking lot that used to be across the street from the former Keg restaurant.

The plan calls for three towers — at 18, 15 and 20 storeys each — with 495 units and at least one parking stall for each, plus an extra 150 publicly-accessible parking stalls.

It gets the nod from planning because it “integrates with surrounding development and demonstrates a high performance standard for the pedestrian experience.”

Plan amendment and rezoning application to allow a mixed-use and high density #yeginfill development at a site in the Queen Alexandra neighbourhood. Item 3.13-3.14. June 6 #yegcc Public Hearing. #yegplan pic.twitter.com/xELdU8X9Bk — YEG City Planning (@PlanEdmonton) June 2, 2019

The report from planning also said it conforms to the PlanWhyte Land Use Study.