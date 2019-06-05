Canada
Cambridge Civic Square to host mini-Jurassic Park for Raptors-Warriors game

Toronto Raptors fans react in "Jurassic Park," outside the Scotiabank Arena after their team gets their first basket during Game 1 NBA action against the Golden State Warriors in Toronto on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

If you want to watch Wednesday’s Raptors game in a group setting but are put off by the commute to Toronto, the city of Cambridge is offering a great option.

The city will host viewing parties at Civic Square for the remainder of the NBA Finals beginning on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. when the Raptors visit the Golden State Warriors for Game 3.

There is rain in the forecast Wednesday evening but the city says the event will take place regardless of wet weather.

The city says it will give out prizes at each game for the most decorated/visible fan so be sure to don all of your Raptors gear.

The Pit Stop Grill food truck will also be on site to help keep energy levels set to maximum performance.

