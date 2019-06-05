British passengers jailed after ‘drunken and loutish’ behaviour that forced plane landing in Winnipeg

Four men are behind bars in England after forcing a plane bound for Las Vegas to make an emergency landing in Winnipeg.

The men were sentenced Tuesday for behaviour the Greater Manchester Police described as “drunken and loutish” on the March 2018 flight.

Police said the men, who were on their way to a Vegas bachelor party, began drinking heavily, vaping on the plane, and intimidating other passengers and flight crew.

Three of them dropped their trousers and exposed themselves to other people on the plane, police said.

“The actions of these four men were appalling. Their behaviour was intimidating and frightening, for both the passengers unfortunate enough to be sat near them, as well as the crew who made every possible attempt to reason with them as the flight continued,” said Manchester Detective Constable Brad Howarth.

“However, the group’s aggressive actions had no bounds, showing absolutely no consideration for the many children and families on board that had to endure their grossly unacceptable and offensive language and behaviour. ”

Eventually, the captain decided it was no longer safe to continue the flight, dropping 10,000 gallons of fuel in order to land safely in Winnipeg.

The four men were arrested by Mounties upon landing.

On Tuesday, three of the men – Craig Hopwood, Michael Ward, and Scott Capper – were sentenced to two years in prison.

The fourth man, Daniel Howarth, will be behind bars for one year and seven months.

