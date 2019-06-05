Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after collision involving police cruiser

A Peterborough man is facing charges including impaired driving after a police vehicle was struck in late May.

Police say that shortly after 9 p.m. on May 21, a vehicle struck a police cruiser that was parked on Aylmer Street.

READ MORE: 1 suspect arrested in assault, robbery of man in Peterborough — police

The officers conducted a traffic stop, and while speaking with the driver of the vehicle, police say they noted an odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath.

According to police, a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Veikko Thomas Piipponen, 68, of King George Street in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and operation while impaired.

He was issued a 90-day automatic driver’s licence suspension, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 20.

WATCH: Two injured in rollover on McFarlane St. bridge in Peterborough