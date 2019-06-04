Covered bridge in B.C. part of new Canada Post heritage stamp series

A colourful landmark in B.C. is part of a new Canada Post heritage stamp series honouring covered bridges.

Located near Keremeos, the historic Red Bridge crosses the Similkameen River. The former railway bridge was originally built in 1907 and was rebuilt in 1926, then restored in 2005.

The stamp series features five bridges from across the nation. Each stamp features a photograph of the bridge, its name, the year it opened and other key details.

The four other postcards feature New Brunswick’s Hartland Covered Bridge, the Powerscourt Bridge and Félix-Gabriel-Marchand Bridge in Quebec, and Ontario’s West Montrose Covered Bridge.

The Red Bridge is said to be the sole survivor of five bridges that crossed the Similkameen River on the Great Northern Railway line, from Oroville, Wash., to Keremeos.

It is now used as a highway bridge to access the Ashnola Valley. The bridge is 942 feet in length.

According to the Okanagan Similkameen Parks Society, a $700,000 restoration and upgrade got underway in 2005. A contractor was hired to install cladding on the outside, and steel panels were placed on the inside to prevent vandals from kicking out the cladding.

Members of the Red Bridge committee and volunteers from Keremeos painted the boards.

On July 26, 2008, the bridge was officially declared 100 years old.

For more on Canada Post’s new stamp series, click here.