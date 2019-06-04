Canada
June 4, 2019 1:56 pm

NBA Finals: Raptors and Warriors gear up for Game 3

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) moves the ball around Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during second half Game 2 NBA Finals action, in Toronto on Sunday, June 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A A

The Toronto Raptors are now shifting their attention to California where it will be looking to regain home-court advantage in the championship series with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The best of seven final is now tied at 1-1.

The Raptors and Golden State Warriors are set to speak with media following an on-court practice session ahead of Game 3 on Wednesday.

 

