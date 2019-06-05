Medusa, a six-foot boa constrictor, still on the loose in Hamilton

A very large heavy-bodied snake, last seen near the Red Hill Valley Parkway is still missing according to it owner.

Medusa, a six-foot long boa constrictor, was last seen by the west side of the Parkway between Barton Street East and Melvin Avenue.

“We are still looking for those of you asking for updates,” owner Ashleigh Denman said in a post on Lost and Found Pets in Hamilton’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

“We know for sure the snake is outside and not in the house. We have been contacting everyone we can in terms of notifying the city and the public.”

READ MORE: Pets play big role in many Canadians’ financial decision making

Denman is asking for help from the general public after the snake slithered away while sunbathing in her backyard.

Medusa’s owner insists the reptile is calm and docile.

WATCH: (May 23, 2019) How many people die of snake bites?

“For those of you who might be frightened there’s no need as this snake won’t just go out of it’s way to attack anyone or anything it has never bitten anyone before,” said Denman on Facebook.

Anyone who maybe have information can reach out to Denman on helpinglostpets.com