City of Kingston closes portion of waterfront trail due to high water levels

The City of Kingston has closed a portion of the waterfront trail running from Portsmouth Olympic Harbour to Lake Ontario Park due to high water levels.

Last week, water levels in Lake Ontario surpassed the highs seen in 2017, which brought flooding to the area.

High winds came to Kingston on Monday, which resulted in high waves and flooding on portions of the trail.

An old baseball diamond near the waterfront behind the Providence Care Hospital on King Street was particularly affected by the high water levels. The green space behind the hospital has been completely flooded, and debris from the water is strewn across the waterfront path.

Certain roads in Kingston are also affected by flooding. The shoulder of Front Road at the bridge is closed due to debris from the nearby waves. Abbey Dawn Road near Highway 2 remains closed and will be until further notice. St. Lawrence Avenue has been sandbagged on one side, but the road remains open.

Although the city does not expect widespread flooding, Kingston is still currently under a flood warning, which was issued by the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority on May 17.

The city is offering sandbags for those affected by rising water levels. Call 613-546-0000 to schedule a pickup.