Peterborough man accused of damaging vehicle in downtown parking lot
A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with mischief after a vehicle parked in a city lot was damaged last month.
Peterborough police say sometime between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on May 17, a man allegedly damaged a vehicle parked in the Simcoe Street Parkade by removing the rear window of the vehicle and ransacking the interior.
Following an investigation, a suspect was identified and charged, police said.
Austin McGowan-Smith, 20, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.
McGowan-Smith, who was in custody on an unrelated matter, attended court on Monday where the additional charges were read, police said on Tuesday.
